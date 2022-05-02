Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Football Feile

Division 3 Semi - Finals

Pitch 1: Finuge V St. Senans 2:00

Pitch 2: Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Na Gaeil 2:00

Division 2 Semi - Finals

Pitch 3: Churchill V An Gheltacht 2:00

Pitch 1: Currow V Dr. Crokes 2:45

Division 1 Semi - Finals

Pitch 2: Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:45

Pitch 3: Ballymacelligot V Laune Rangers 2:45

Division 3 Final; 3:15

Division 2 Final; 3:30

Division 1 Final; 4:00

Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U17 football competition

Throw in for all games is at 7 o’clock.

Div.1

Churchill welcome Ardfert

Laune Rangers host Austin Stacks

Div.2

John Mitchels play Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane

Ballymacelligott meet Milltown Castlemaine

Div. 3

Kerins O’Rahilly’s/St. Pats are up against Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle

Div. 4

Na Gaeil welcome Dromid Waterville

Sneem Derrynane Temlpenoe play Renard/St. Mary’s

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League

Final

Ballyheigue home to Kilmoyley at 6