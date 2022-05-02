Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Football Feile
Division 3 Semi - Finals
Pitch 1: Finuge V St. Senans 2:00
Pitch 2: Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist V Na Gaeil 2:00
Division 2 Semi - Finals
Pitch 3: Churchill V An Gheltacht 2:00
Pitch 1: Currow V Dr. Crokes 2:45
Division 1 Semi - Finals
Pitch 2: Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:45
Pitch 3: Ballymacelligot V Laune Rangers 2:45
Division 3 Final; 3:15
Division 2 Final; 3:30
Division 1 Final; 4:00
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U17 football competition
Throw in for all games is at 7 o’clock.
Div.1
Churchill welcome Ardfert
Laune Rangers host Austin Stacks
Div.2
John Mitchels play Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane
Ballymacelligott meet Milltown Castlemaine
Div. 3
Kerins O’Rahilly’s/St. Pats are up against Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle
Div. 4
Na Gaeil welcome Dromid Waterville
Sneem Derrynane Temlpenoe play Renard/St. Mary’s
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling League
Final
Ballyheigue home to Kilmoyley at 6