Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League
Semi-Finals
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 6.30
Division 2
Rathmore V Moyvane
Division 3
Listowel Emmets V Glenflesk
Churchill V Spa Killarney
Division 4
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V John Mitchels
Milltown/Castlemaine V Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle
Division 5
Venue: Keel: St Michael's-Foilmore V Northern Gaels
Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh
Division 6
Tarbert V Beaufort
Skellig Rangers/Valentia V Renard - St. Mary's
Division 7
Venue: Fossa: Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Castlegregory GAA Club V Gneeveguilla )
Division 8
Dromid/Waterville V Laune Rangers
Cordal/Scartaglin V Currow
Division 1 @ 7
Round 3; Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes
Round 4; Kilcummin V Keel/Listry