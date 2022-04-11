Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
County Minor Football League
Semi-Finals
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 6.30

Division 2
Rathmore V Moyvane

Division 3
Listowel Emmets V Glenflesk
Churchill V Spa Killarney

Division 4
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V John Mitchels
Milltown/Castlemaine V Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle

Division 5
Venue: Keel: St Michael's-Foilmore V Northern Gaels
Castleisland Desmonds V Duagh

Division 6
Tarbert V Beaufort
Skellig Rangers/Valentia V Renard - St. Mary's

Division 7
Venue: Fossa: Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Castlegregory GAA Club V Gneeveguilla )

Division 8
Dromid/Waterville V Laune Rangers
Cordal/Scartaglin V Currow

Division 1 @ 7
Round 3; Austin Stacks V Dr. Crokes
Round 4; Kilcummin V Keel/Listry

