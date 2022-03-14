Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Colleges Football
Games at 1
First named at home
Brendan O Shea Shield
Tarbet Comprehensive School V Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai
Russell Cup
St Brendans Killarney V Mercy Mounthawk
