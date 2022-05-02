Monday afternoon local soccer results

SFAI Munster Shield Final

Kerry 0-5 Limerick District

11’s Bowl Semi-Final

Dingle Bay Rovers 7-5 Inter Kenmare

Dingle Bay will play Ballyhar Dynamos in the final.

12’s Girls Division 1

Mastergeeha 3-5 Iveragh United

Slattery’s 12’s Boys Premier

Killarney Celtic 1-0 Listowel Celtic

World of Tiles 14’s Division 2 Play Off

Inter Kenmare B defeated Castleisland B 3-1 to win the 14’s Division 2 League Play Off.

Games This Evening -

John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16

St Brendan’s Park B v St Brendan’s Park C 6.30

Tom Hayes 14’s Shield Last 16

Mastergeeeha C v St Brendan’s Park B 7.00