Advertisement
Sport

Monday afternoon local soccer results

May 2, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Monday afternoon local soccer results Monday afternoon local soccer results
Share this article

SFAI Munster Shield Final
Kerry 0-5 Limerick District

11’s Bowl Semi-Final
Dingle Bay Rovers 7-5 Inter Kenmare
Dingle Bay will play Ballyhar Dynamos in the final.

12’s Girls Division 1
Mastergeeha 3-5 Iveragh United

Advertisement

Slattery’s 12’s Boys Premier
Killarney Celtic 1-0 Listowel Celtic

World of Tiles 14’s Division 2 Play Off
Inter Kenmare B defeated Castleisland B 3-1 to win the 14’s Division 2 League Play Off.

Games This Evening -
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16
St Brendan’s Park B v St Brendan’s Park C 6.30

Advertisement

Tom Hayes 14’s Shield Last 16
Mastergeeeha C v St Brendan’s Park B 7.00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus