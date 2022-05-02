Monday afternoon local soccer results

SFAI Munster Shield Final
Kerry 0-5 Limerick District
11’s Bowl Semi-Final
Dingle Bay Rovers 7-5 Inter Kenmare
Dingle Bay will play Ballyhar Dynamos in the final.
12’s Girls Division 1
Mastergeeha 3-5 Iveragh United
Slattery’s 12’s Boys Premier
Killarney Celtic 1-0 Listowel Celtic
World of Tiles 14’s Division 2 Play Off
Inter Kenmare B defeated Castleisland B 3-1 to win the 14’s Division 2 League Play Off.
Games This Evening -
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16
St Brendan’s Park B v St Brendan’s Park C 6.30
Tom Hayes 14’s Shield Last 16
Mastergeeeha C v St Brendan’s Park B 7.00