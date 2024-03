Monaghan’s near decade-long spell in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League could end this evening.

They take on Tyrone in Omagh.

Dublin will edge closer to the Division 1 final if they collect a win from Galway.

Kildare will be condemned to Division 3 if they lose to Donegal in Newbridge.

Armagh’s promotion push will be tested by Cavan.

Meath face Cork,

And Louth welcome Fermanagh to Ardee.