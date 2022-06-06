Molly Wedger takes Bryan MacMahon Handicap Hurdle

The Bryan MacMahon Handicap Hurdle at Listowel has gone to Molly Wedger, ahead of Summer Tide. Here's how the race concluded

Victory in the John J. Galvin Steeplechase went the way of odds on favourite Easy Game. Here are the closing stages

Listowel winners today:

Advertisement

2:00 The Nora Canty Mares Maiden Hurdle; no 9 Mind Your Money 5/2

2:35 The John B Keane Maiden Hurdle; no 4 Desert Friend 10/1

3:10 The Mike Lawlee Memorial Handicap Hurdle; no 8 Navigator Jack 11/1

Advertisement

3:45 The Bryan MacMahon Handicap Hurdle; no 7 Molly Wedger 15/2

4:20 The John J Galvin Steeplechase; Easy Game 1/6 fav

4:55 The Join The Listowel Races Supporters Club Hunters Steeplechase; no 2 Stand Up and Fight; 2/5 fav