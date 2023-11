There were mixed fortunes for the Irish arrowsmiths at the Grand Slam of Darts last night.

Josh Rock set up a last-16 contest with Krzysztof Ratajski.

The Antrim man was a 5-1 winner over Berry van Peer to finish top of Group B.

A 5-3 loss to Ryan Searle cost Tyrone's Nathan Rafferty a place in the knockout stage.

Enniskillen's Brendan Dolan is hoping to join Rock in the last-16 tonight - he takes on Danny Noppert.