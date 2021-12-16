Advertisement
Mercedes will not appeal the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Dec 16, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrysport
Mercedes will not appeal the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Mercedes will not appeal the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which saw their driver Lewis Hamilton overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen went on to win his first world title.

The sport's governing body, the FIA, has said it will hold a 'detailed analysis' into the controversial finish to the race and the season.

Hamilton had over a 10 second lead on Verstappen before the safety car came on following a crash and race director Michael Masi was criticised for his application of the protocols.

The FIA have said that the controversy has been 'tarnishing' Formula One's image.

