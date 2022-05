Number two seed Daniil Medvedev is into the second round of the men's singles at the French Open.

The Russian has defeated Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in straight sets at Roland Garros.

In the women's singles, eighth seed Karolina Pliskova is also into the second round after beating Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in three sets.

2018 champion Simona Halep and men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the big names in action today.