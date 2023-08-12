Advertisement
Sport

Medals galore for Kerry at National Outdoor Master Championships

Aug 12, 2023 17:33 By radiokerrynews
Medals galore for Kerry at National Outdoor Master Championships Medals galore for Kerry at National Outdoor Master Championships
Gold

Alan Delaney, Killarney Valley, M40 110m hurdles and high jump

Ger Cremin, An Riocht, M45 110m hurdles

Niamh O’Sullivan, An Riocht, W60 3000m

Sheila O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, W55 shot and hammer

Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M35 shot

Patsy O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M65 shot

David Kissane, St Brendan’s, M70 3km walk

Marian McElligott, St Brendan’s, W55 3km walk

Silver

Michael Lynch, An Riocht, M35 100m

Maureen O’Shea, Killarney Valley, W50 shot

Derek Pyne, Killarney valley, M45 long jump and 200m

Martin Flaherty, Tralee Harriers, M55 hammer

Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M35 WFD

Bronze

Denis O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, M55 shot

Vincent White, Kenmare, M45 long jump

Brian Boyce, An Riocht, M45 200m

Martin Butler, St Brendan’s, M70 shot

Martin Flaherty, Tralee Harriers, M55 WFD

Elaine Grandfield, Star of the Laune, W45 javelin

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

