Medals galore for Kerry at National Outdoor Master Championships

Gold
Alan Delaney, Killarney Valley, M40 110m hurdles and high jump
Ger Cremin, An Riocht, M45 110m hurdles
Niamh O’Sullivan, An Riocht, W60 3000m
Sheila O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, W55 shot and hammer
Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M35 shot
Patsy O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M65 shot
David Kissane, St Brendan’s, M70 3km walk
Marian McElligott, St Brendan’s, W55 3km walk
Silver
Michael Lynch, An Riocht, M35 100m
Maureen O’Shea, Killarney Valley, W50 shot
Derek Pyne, Killarney valley, M45 long jump and 200m
Martin Flaherty, Tralee Harriers, M55 hammer
Alan O’Connor, Tralee Harriers, M35 WFD
Bronze
Denis O’Donoghue, Gneeveguilla, M55 shot
Vincent White, Kenmare, M45 long jump
Brian Boyce, An Riocht, M45 200m
Martin Butler, St Brendan’s, M70 shot
Martin Flaherty, Tralee Harriers, M55 WFD
Elaine Grandfield, Star of the Laune, W45 javelin