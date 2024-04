Scottie Scheffler has a one shot lead heading into the final day at The masters as he looks to win his second green jacket in three years.

He's 7-under-par with fellow Americans Colin Morikawa and Max Homa 6-under and 5-under respectively.

Scheffler's wife is heavily pregnant and he has said he would withdraw should she go into labour.

Rory McIlroy will get his final round underway from 3-over-par in a tie for 21st.

And Shane Lowry will resume from 6-over.