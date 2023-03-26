Rory McIlroy is into today's semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.
He snatched victory over Xander Schauffele (pron: Shoo-fel-ay) with a 15-foot putt on the 18th green overnight.
He'll take on the USA's Cameron Young from 20-past-3 irish time.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is also through after beating Australia's Jason Day.
He faces fellow American Sam Burns later on.
On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 9-under-par ahead of the final round of the Drive On Championship in Arizona.
That leaves the defending champion seven shots off the lead.
Stephanie Meadow will also tee-off from 9-under later on.