McIlroy is into today's semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship

Mar 26, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is into today's semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

He snatched victory over Xander Schauffele (pron: Shoo-fel-ay) with a 15-foot putt on the 18th green overnight.

He'll take on the USA's Cameron Young from 20-past-3 irish time.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is also through after beating Australia's Jason Day.

He faces fellow American Sam Burns later on.

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 9-under-par ahead of the final round of the Drive On Championship in Arizona.

That leaves the defending champion seven shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow will also tee-off from 9-under later on.

