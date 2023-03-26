Rory McIlroy is into today's semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

He snatched victory over Xander Schauffele (pron: Shoo-fel-ay) with a 15-foot putt on the 18th green overnight.

He'll take on the USA's Cameron Young from 20-past-3 irish time.

Advertisement

World number one Scottie Scheffler is also through after beating Australia's Jason Day.

He faces fellow American Sam Burns later on.

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 9-under-par ahead of the final round of the Drive On Championship in Arizona.

Advertisement

That leaves the defending champion seven shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow will also tee-off from 9-under later on.