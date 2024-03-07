McIlroy and Lowry In The Field For Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tom McKibbin has moved to three-under-par on day one of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.
He has played eight holes - with Keenan Davidse and Ivan Cantero out in front on eight-under.
Advertisement
On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are all in action later today at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.s
==
Advertisement
Stephanie Meadow has finished on two-under-par on day one of the Blue Bay LPGA event in China.
The Antrim native is five shots off leader Minjee Lee.