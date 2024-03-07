Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy and Lowry In The Field For Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar 7, 2024
McIlroy and Lowry In The Field For Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tom McKibbin has moved to three-under-par on day one of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

 

He has played eight holes - with Keenan Davidse and Ivan Cantero out in front on eight-under.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are all in action later today at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Stephanie Meadow has finished on two-under-par on day one of the Blue Bay LPGA event in China.

 

The Antrim native is five shots off leader Minjee Lee.

