McGrath could return on Friday

Sean McGrath could return to the Kerry FC set-up for their outing on Friday in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

He missed out against Treaty United last weekend, having starred in the win against Longford one week earlier.

The Kingdom welcome Athlone to Mounthawk Park this coming Friday.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

The closure of Turner’s Cross has seen Friday’s First Division meeting of Cork City and Longford Town switched to Longford’s Bishopsgate home.

The game will be played on Saturday evening instead of Friday.

And Cork’s home game with Finn Harps scheduled for Friday-week will instead switch to Ballybofey.