Mayo are safely through to the Connacht Football Championship semi-finals.

Kevin McStay's side will play Roscommon in the last four after last night's 2-21 to 2-6 win over New York at Gaelic Park.

Sligo will meet Galway on the other side of the draw.

The Yeats County overcame the challenge of Leitrim by 15 points to six in Carrick-on-Shannon.