Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the semi finals of the 400 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

She posted a time of 52 point 2-3 seconds in her heat, and will run again in the semi final at 8.50 this evening.

Later, 60 metre sprinter Israel Olatunde and 1500 metre runner Sarah Healy are in action.