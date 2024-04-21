Advertisement
Sport

Masters National Cup titles for Singleton SuperValu Rebels, BNAF Dublin and Neptune

Apr 21, 2024 15:47 By radiokerrysport
Singleton SuperValu Rebels, BNAF and Neptune all emerged victorious from their respective InsureMyHouse.ie 2024 Masters National Cup Finals in Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

A nailbiting 46-43 victory over Cork Cougars saw Singleton SuperValu Rebels lift the Women’s Over 40s title while defending champions, Neptune mounted a stunning second-half onslaught to run out 76-49 winners over North Munster in the Men’s Over 40’s decider.

And a big first-quarter performance laid the ground work for BNAF Dublin’s 82-54 triumph over Galway Masters in the Men’s Over 50’s Final.

