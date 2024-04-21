Masters National Cup titles for Singleton SuperValu Rebels, BNAF Dublin and Neptune

Singleton SuperValu Rebels, BNAF and Neptune all emerged victorious from their respective InsureMyHouse.ie 2024 Masters National Cup Finals in Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

A nailbiting 46-43 victory over Cork Cougars saw Singleton SuperValu Rebels lift the Women’s Over 40s title while defending champions, Neptune mounted a stunning second-half onslaught to run out 76-49 winners over North Munster in the Men’s Over 40’s decider.

And a big first-quarter performance laid the ground work for BNAF Dublin’s 82-54 triumph over Galway Masters in the Men’s Over 50’s Final.