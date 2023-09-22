Advertisement
Sport

"Man O Work" wins Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Listowel Races

Sep 22, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrysport
"Man O Work" wins Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Listowel Races
Share this article

"Man O Work" has won the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle today at a price of 11/1 to take home a prize of €100,000 at the Listowel Races!

For conditional jockey Cian Cullinan this was the biggest win of his career.

It was just a fifth win under rules for the 25-year-old from Wexford

Advertisement

Listen to how the race unfolded here:

Jockey Cian Cullinane says "The feeling is undescribable"

Advertisement

Winners Today:
1.35 Tag Man (4/6F)
2.05 Man O Work (11/1)
2.40 Ragin Cajun (18/1)
3.15 Another Nightmare (40/1)
3.50 Cave Court (6/1)
4.25 Fighting Fit (9/2JF)
5.00 Coeur Sublime (7/2)
5.35 Spings a Girl (11/2)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Celtic defender could feature for Ireland tomorrow
Advertisement
Confirmation Dupont suffers facial fracture
New contract for Arsenal captain
Advertisement

Recommended

Concerns Killarney's sika deer may be declared an invasive species
Sounds Country with the Stars - October 2023
Death announced of former special adviser to President Robinson, Kerry native Bride Rosney
Sinn Féin's Pa Daly condemns attack on garda
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus