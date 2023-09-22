"Man O Work" wins Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Listowel Races

"Man O Work" has won the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle today at a price of 11/1 to take home a prize of €100,000 at the Listowel Races!

For conditional jockey Cian Cullinan this was the biggest win of his career.

It was just a fifth win under rules for the 25-year-old from Wexford

Advertisement

Listen to how the race unfolded here:

Jockey Cian Cullinane says "The feeling is undescribable"

Advertisement

Winners Today:

1.35 Tag Man (4/6F)

2.05 Man O Work (11/1)

2.40 Ragin Cajun (18/1)

3.15 Another Nightmare (40/1)

3.50 Cave Court (6/1)

4.25 Fighting Fit (9/2JF)

5.00 Coeur Sublime (7/2)

5.35 Spings a Girl (11/2)