"Man O Work" wins Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at Listowel Races

"Man O Work" has won the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle today at a price of 11/1 to take home a prize of €100,000 at the Listowel Races!
For conditional jockey Cian Cullinan this was the biggest win of his career.
It was just a fifth win under rules for the 25-year-old from Wexford
Listen to how the race unfolded here:
Jockey Cian Cullinane says "The feeling is undescribable"
Winners Today:
1.35 Tag Man (4/6F)
2.05 Man O Work (11/1)
2.40 Ragin Cajun (18/1)
3.15 Another Nightmare (40/1)
3.50 Cave Court (6/1)
4.25 Fighting Fit (9/2JF)
5.00 Coeur Sublime (7/2)
5.35 Spings a Girl (11/2)