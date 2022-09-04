Man City miss chance to go to top of Premier League

Manchester City missed a chance to go to the top of the Premier League after being held to a 1-all draw by Aston Villa yesterday.

Erling Haaland got his tenth goal of the season to give the champions the lead before they conceded in the second half.

Boss Pep Guardiola says they should have done better

Advertisement

Arsenal forward Bakayo Saka says his side are not looking past Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Mikel Arteta's men are the only team to have 5 wins from 5 at this stage of the campaign.

Englishman Saka says they aren't getting carried away with their good form this early in the season

Advertisement

Kick off at Old Trafford is at half past 4.

Before that, bottom of the table Leicester City are still looking for their first win of the new league campaign.

They take on Brighton this afternoon with the Seagulls sitting in fourth place as it stands.

Advertisement

Kick off at the Amex Stadium is at 2pm.

===

There are three games down for decision in the English Championship this afternoon.

Advertisement

First up, Reading take on Stoke at noon before Huddersfield face Blackpool and Hull play host to Sheffield United.

Both games kick off at 3pm.