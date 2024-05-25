Man seriously injured in Inchycullane crash

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Inchycullane, in the direction of Killarney from Kilcummin, in the early hours of this morning,

The single car collision occurred at approximately 12:30am.

The driver, a man aged in his early 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries believed to be serious.

Two male passengers were taken to University Hospital Kerry, to be treated for injuries believed to non-life threatening.

Forensic collision investigators are currently conducting an examination.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place.