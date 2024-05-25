Killorglin competing at National Schools Championships

The Killorglin Women’s Junior 16 quad compete at the National Schools Rowing Championships held at the 2012 Olympic rowing course in Eton Dorney, London.

The team—Sadhbh O’Sullivan, Fia O’Gorman, Freya Doyle, and Chloe O’Sullivan—will race their time trial at 8:30 on Sunday, contending against 30 boats.

The top six finishers will advance to the A final, while those ranked 7th to 12th will progress to the B final.

The crew has dominated the Women’s J16 category nationwide this year, maintaining an unbeaten streak.