Sport

Malaysia stand between Ireland and place in final

Dec 3, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Malaysia stand between Ireland and a place in the final of the Men’s Nations Cup in South Africa today.

That semi-final is underway at 11.30 this morning.

The other semi follows, and sees South Africa play South Korea.

