Advertisement
Sport

Maguire 6 off lead

Mar 4, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Maguire 6 off lead Maguire 6 off lead
Share this article

Leona Maguire is 2 under par at the halfway stage of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Cavan native lies six shots behind joint leaders Jin Young Ko and Amy Yang.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus