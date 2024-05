Kerry were unsuccessful in their bid to win the Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland Title.

The lads in green and gold were unable to get the better of Tyrone who won on a 1-20 to 1-14 scoreline in Portlaoise.

Luke Crowley scored the Kerry goal from the penalty spot deep into the second half.

Kerry Manager, Tomas O Se gave his reaction to Radio Kerry Commentator, Tim Moynihan.