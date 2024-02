Leona Maguire carded a two under par round of 70 on the opening day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Cavan golfer is one shot off the pace - three golfers share the lead on three under par.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will both get their first rounds at the Cognizant Classic at lunchtime, Irish time.

Padraig Harrington tees off just after 6pm.

And on the DP World Tour, Tom McKibbin is in the field for the SDC Championship in South Africa.