Ciara Mageean completed her outdoor season with an impressive second place finish in the 15-hundred metres at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich last night.

The Portaferry athlete posted a time of 4-minutes 1-point-6-8 seconds.

Mageean finished on the podium at both the Commenwealth Games and European Championships this summer and set a new national 15-hundred metres record last week.