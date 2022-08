Down runner Ciara Mageean bids for a medal in the 1500 metres at the European Athletics Championships in Munich this evening.

This morning, the men's 4 by 100 metres relay team race in the heats at 9am.

Louise Shanahan lines up in the semi finals of the 800 metres at ten minutes to ten.

And the women's 4 by 400 metres relay team are on the track for their heat just before 11am.