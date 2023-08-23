Advertisement
Mageean 4th at World Championships

Aug 23, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Mageean 4th at World Championships
Ciara Mageean says her World Championship performance has boosted her confidence ahead of next year's Olympics.

She broke her own national record in placing fourth in the 15-hundred metre final in Budapest last night.

This morning will see Louise Shanahan go in the fourth of seven heats in the women's 800-metres.

Sarah Lavin goes in the first of three semi-finals in the 100-metre hurdles tonight - she needs to finish in the top two - or be one of two fastest losers - to advance.

But all eyes will be on Rhasidat Adeleke, who is drawn in lane-4 for the final of the women's 400-metres.

That's underway at 25-to-9 Irish time.

