Shane Lowry and John Murphy are joint best of the Irish on 6-under on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Both played Kingsbarns today, with Lowry shooting a 67 and Murphy a 69.

Michael Hoey carded a 75 at St. Andrew’s to drop back to 4-under.

A 75 at Carnoustie left Paul Dunne on 2-under par.

Tyrell Hatton is the man to catch on 10-under, following a round of 70 at Kingsbarns.