DCU Mercy showed none to Team Garvey's St Mary's with a 66 points to 42 win in the Insuremyhouse.ie Paudie O' Connor Cup.

Lorraine Scanlon 13, Paris McCarthy 10 and Deirdre Geaney 6 were the key scorers for Castleisland.

There was no joy either for Killarney Cougars in the opening round of the Presidents Cup.

They were beaten by Limerick Celtics 101 to 78.