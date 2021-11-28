Advertisement
Sport

Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Nov 28, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrysport
Local GAA Fixtures and Results
In second match of the weekend in the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship An Ghaeltacht beat Castlegregory by 2-04 to 1-06.

Crokes beat Rathmore 0-22 to 3-09 in Kilcummin in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.

There was also action in the Tatler Jack East Kerry U17 Championship.
In the A semi-finals Kenmare/Kilgarvan defeated Kilcummin on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-10, and Glenflesk beat Dr.Crokes 2-14 to 2-09.

In the last four of the B games Fossa 3-12 beat Spa 0-12, while Firies defeated Currow 3-16 to 1-07.

Dromid hosted Skellig Rangers in the Walsh's SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship. Dromid beat Rangers by a point with the game finishing 0-11 to 1-07.

In the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Final Abbeydorney beat Causeway by 2-14 to 2-11.

In the North Kerry U15 Championship in association with McElligot Oil Asdee division 1 it was Tarbert 4-13 to Knock Brosna 0-7 and the second game finished Moyvane 0-12 to Listowel Emmets 0-9.

In division 2 of the same competition Beale beat Ballydonoghue Clounmacon Bally Asdee by 3-08 to 0-07 and St.Senans defeated Finuge 5-13 to 0-08.

Cromane faced Moyvane today in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship. Moyvane hit 1-2 in injury time to win. The game finished Cromane 1-7 to Moyvane 3-6.

