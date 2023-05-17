Local GAA Fixtures

Tonight sees a number of finals take place in the Lee Strand under 15 football leagues.

Throw-in time is at 7 o’clock with a neutral venue for each game.

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 1

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Milltown, (Final), Keel/Listry V Firies 19:00, Ref: Paul Hayes

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 2

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Listry, (Final), Na Gaeil V Killarney Legion 19:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 3

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Beaufort, (Final), Kenmare Shamrocks V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 4

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Knocknagoshel, (Final), Listowel Emmets V Kilcummin 19:00, Ref: Dan Hayes

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 5

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Final), Tarbert V Finuge 19:00, Ref: Roland Rogers

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 7

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Churchill, (Final), Annascaul/Lispole V Currow 19:00, Ref: George O Donnell

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 8

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Currow, (Final), Northern Gaels V Gneeveguilla 19:00, Ref: Kieran Boyle

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 2 Shield

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Keel, (Final), Dr. Crokes V Churchill 19:00, Ref: Brendan Twiss

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 4 Shield

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Brosna, (Final), Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort 19:00, Ref: Donal Casey

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 6 Shield

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Final), Beale V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00, Ref: Tommy Gueirn

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 8 Shield

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Castlegregory, (Final), Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Dingle 19:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy

+++

There are also a number of Semi-finals in the Lee Strand Under 15 football leagues

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 9

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Semi-Final), Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-15 County Football League - Division 9C

Thu, 18 May, Venue: Kenmare, (5), Kenmare V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: TBC

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 11

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi-Final), Ardfert Football Club V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: TBC

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 11 Shield

Wed, 17 May, Venue: Fossa, (Semi-Final), Fossa V Na Gaeil 19:00, Ref: Evan Horan