Local GAA Fixtures

May 17, 2023 13:05 By brendan
Local GAA Fixtures
Tonight sees a number of finals take place in the Lee Strand under 15 football leagues.

Throw-in time is at 7 o’clock with a neutral venue for each game.
Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 1
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Milltown, (Final), Keel/Listry V Firies 19:00, Ref: Paul Hayes

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 2
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Listry, (Final), Na Gaeil V Killarney Legion 19:00, Ref: Daniel Clifford

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 3
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Beaufort, (Final), Kenmare Shamrocks V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: Mike Brosnan

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 4
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Knocknagoshel, (Final), Listowel Emmets V Kilcummin 19:00, Ref: Dan Hayes

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 5
Thu, 18 May, Venue: Ballydonoghue, (Final), Tarbert V Finuge 19:00, Ref: Roland Rogers

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 7
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Churchill, (Final), Annascaul/Lispole V Currow 19:00, Ref: George O Donnell

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 8
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Currow, (Final), Northern Gaels V Gneeveguilla 19:00, Ref: Kieran Boyle

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 2 Shield
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Keel, (Final), Dr. Crokes V Churchill 19:00, Ref: Brendan Twiss

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 4 Shield
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Brosna, (Final), Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort 19:00, Ref: Donal Casey
Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 6 Shield
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Final), Beale V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00, Ref: Tommy Gueirn
Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 8 Shield
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Castlegregory, (Final), Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Dingle 19:00, Ref: Michael Hennessy
+++
There are also a number of Semi-finals in the Lee Strand Under 15 football leagues
Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 9
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Semi-Final), Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-15 County Football League - Division 9C
Thu, 18 May, Venue: Kenmare, (5), Kenmare V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: TBC

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 11
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi-Final), Ardfert Football Club V Glenflesk 19:00, Ref: TBC

Lee Strand Under 15 County Football League Division 11 Shield
Wed, 17 May, Venue: Fossa, (Semi-Final), Fossa V Na Gaeil 19:00, Ref: Evan Horan

