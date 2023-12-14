Advertisement
Sport

Local Basketball Fixtures Thursday

Dec 14, 2023 18:16 By brendan
Local Basketball Fixtures Thursday
Kerry Airport Men Div1:

St Marys v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 20:05, ;

St Brendans v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:10, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1:

St Pauls v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Community College, 18:45, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:

TK Cougars 2 v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 19:05, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div1:

St Colmans v St Brendans , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1 Cup:

Rathmore Ravens v Tralee Magic , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00,

St Brendans v St Josephs , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 19:20, ;

 

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2 Plate:

St Colmans v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 20:00, ;

 

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div2 Plate:

St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 19:00,

