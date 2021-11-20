Local Basketball Fixtures and Results

Action continues for Kerry sides in National Basketball action this evening at 7.30pm.

Garveys Tralee Warriors are away to Griffith College Templeogue, previewing is Alan Cantwell

Team 360 Financial Killorglin are at home to Belfast Star from 7.15.

In the MissQuote.ie Women's Superleague, Team Garvey's St Mary's welcome Killester to Castleisland at 6.

Liz Galwey looks ahead:

IT Carlow got the better of Killarney Cougars this afternoon in the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Division 1.

The home side had 10 points to spare at the end having led after each quarter.

The final score was IT Carlow 74 Killarney Cougars 64.