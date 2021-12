Goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi handed Liverpool a 2-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League last night.

The Reds finish the Group stage with a 100 percent record.

Manchester City were also guaranteed top spot in their Group before last night's matches.

They had Kyle Walker sent off in a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig.

He will now miss the first leg of their last 16 tie.