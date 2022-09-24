Listowel Harvest Festival concludes

The 7 day Listowel Festival concluded this afternoon.
The card featured The M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle and The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase
Here’s how those events finished-
The M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle
The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase
Winners today
1:20 no 17 Life In Colour 9/2
1:55 no 1 Ambitious Fellow 10/3
2:30 no 10 Skippin Court 6/1
3:05 no 16 Penny Jar 4/1
3:43 no 1 Hurricane Darwin 11/1
4:18 no 6 Sil Ver Klass 5/2
4:53 no 8 Mica Malpic 4/1
5:28 no 2 Thecompanysergeant 11/10 f