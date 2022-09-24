Listowel Harvest Festival concludes

The 7 day Listowel Festival concluded this afternoon.

The card featured The M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle and The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase

Here’s how those events finished-

The M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle

The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase

Winners today

1:20 no 17 Life In Colour 9/2

1:55 no 1 Ambitious Fellow 10/3

2:30 no 10 Skippin Court 6/1

3:05 no 16 Penny Jar 4/1

3:43 no 1 Hurricane Darwin 11/1

4:18 no 6 Sil Ver Klass 5/2

4:53 no 8 Mica Malpic 4/1

5:28 no 2 Thecompanysergeant 11/10 f