2 Kerry teams bid for Munster glory this weekend.

Saturday sees Listowel Emmets in their first ever Munster final as they travel to Mallow to face Kilmurry of County Cork.

Speaking with Radio Kerrys Joe O’Mahoney, Listowel manager Enda Murphy knows there’s added pressure for Kerry teams to succeed…



Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan wants his side to focus on their own performance…