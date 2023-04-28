Advertisement
Line judges on men’s ATP Tour to become a thing of the past

Apr 28, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Line judges on the men’s ATP Tour are to become a thing of the past from 2025.

The tour has announced that a system called Electronic Line Calling Live is to be implemented for all matches

