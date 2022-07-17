Advertisement
Limerick or Kilkenny for All-Ireland honours

Jul 17, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Limerick or Kilkenny for All-Ireland honours
All eyes will be on Croke Park this afternoon as Limerick and Kilkenny clash in the All Ireland Senior Hurling final.

The Treaty are going for their third Liam McCarthy in a row while Brian Cody's men are seeking their first title since 2015.

There's no Cian Lynch for Limerick this afternoon as the 2021 Hurler of the Year is out with a twisted ankle.

Boss John Kiely says they won't let the pressure affect them as they've been in this position before

Throw in at GAA Headquarters is at 3:30pm

