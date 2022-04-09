Advertisement
Sport

Leinster win; Munster on road today

Apr 9, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Leinster will take a five-point lead into the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Connacht.

James Lowe scored a pair of first-half tries in a 26-points to 21 win at the Sportsground last night.

They’ll meet again on Friday at the Aviva.

Munster are without Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes for their first leg away to Exeter.

There’s a 5.30 start at Sandy Park.

While Ben Moxham makes a first European start for Ulster as they play Toulouse in France from 3.15.

One unblemished record will fall by the wayside in the Women’s Six Nations later.

England and Wales have both won each of their first two matches ahead of their clash at Kingsholm.

