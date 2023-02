Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Michael Milne are all named in the Leinster starting fifteen for tomorrow’s URC meeting with the Dragons.

The team will be captained by Rhys Ruddock.

Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade return from Ireland duty to start for Connacht away to Zebre tomorrow.

Denis Buckley and Dylan Tierney-Martin are also introduced to the front row.