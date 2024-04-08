Lee Strand launch €10,000 event at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Lee Strand have confirmed that they will continue as title sponsors of the Lee Strand A3 550 at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium later this month.

The Lee Strand 550 will commence at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on April 26th with the final to take place on May 25th.

The A3 confined 550 yards event for 72 runners has always proved very popular with owners/trainers nationwide with a whopping €10,000 up for grabs.

Advertisement

Lee Strand is a co-operative society owned by its farmer shareholders and employs over 100 people across our various business units. Lee Strand’s main activity is the processing and distribution of liquid milk in the Kerry, West Limerick & North Cork region.

Over 100 years in business, Lee Strand was established in 1920 and began its creamery and production operations in Church Street in the heart of Tralee, County Kerry. In 1992 Lee Strand re-located to its new custom designed production plant on a 10 acre site at Ballymullen in Tralee.