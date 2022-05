Charles Leclerc will be on pole position for his home race after a chaotic end to qualifying for the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

He'll share the front row with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, with Sergio Perez - who suffered a crash near the end of the session - in third.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton qualified in eighth - two places behind fellow Mercedes driver George Russell.

Lando Norris goes from fifth on the grid for McLaren.