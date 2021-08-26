Latest updates on Irish athletes in Paralympics Games

Dublin's Ellen Keane is into the final of the SB8 100 metres breaststroke at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

She qualified in first place from the heats in a personal best time of 1 minute 21 point 7-1 seconds and will be hoping to go better than five years ago, when she won a bronze medal in the same event in Rio.

Keane is back in the pool at 11.40 this morning, Irish time.

16 year old Limerick swimmer Roisin Ni Riain has qualified for another final.

She finished third in her heat in the S13 100 metres backstroke and her final takes place shortly.

Rio gold medal winning cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal finished sixth in the B1000 metres time trial.

Ronan Grimes was 15th in the C4-5 100 metres time trial.

Colin Judge received a walkover in his scheduled Class 3 table tennis singles match and is back in action tomorrow.