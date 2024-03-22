Advertisement
Sport

Latest Handball Results

Mar 22, 2024 12:51 By radiokerrysport
Latest Handball Results
Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles final Dominic lynch beat Dale Cusack cork 21-4, 21-5.

Munster 40x20 intermediate singles final Jack O'Shea lost to Rory grace Tipperary 18-21, 21-9, 2-11.

