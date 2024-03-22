Latest Handball Results

Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles final Dominic lynch beat Dale Cusack cork 21-4, 21-5.
Munster 40x20 intermediate singles final Jack O'Shea lost to Rory grace Tipperary 18-21, 21-9, 2-11.
Advertisement
Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles final Dominic lynch beat Dale Cusack cork 21-4, 21-5.
Munster 40x20 intermediate singles final Jack O'Shea lost to Rory grace Tipperary 18-21, 21-9, 2-11.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus