Late winner for Shels

Shelbourne have beaten Sligo Rovers late on in their SSE Airtricity Women's National League clash.

Keeva Keenan scored the winner in added time at Tolka Park.

Elsewhere, the game between DLR Waves and Athlone was postponed late on after the pitch at the UCD was deemed unplayable.

Meanwhile Sligo Rovers have been awarded a 3 nil win over Peamount United after their game on the 5th of March.

The league leaders were 6 nil winners on the day but the league have ruled they played an ineligible player during the game.