Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in qualifying for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But Carlos Sainz, who was second quickest, will drop 10 places because of a grid penalty.

That means Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen, who was third fastest, will go from second ahead of Britain's George Russell for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton failed to get into the final shoot-out, and will start from 10th, with fellow Brit Lando Norris 16th for McLaren.