Lancaster confirms Leinster departure

Stuart Lancaster is leaving Leinster at the end of this season to take up the position of Director of Rugby at Racing 92.

He’s been with Leinster since 2016, working under Leo Cullen as senior coach.

Lancaster has signed a four-year contract with the Top 14 giants.

Advertisement

Their current head coach Laurent Travers will assume the role of Chairman of the Management Board at the end of the season.

Leinster are due to face Racing in the pool stages of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

===

Advertisement

Caelan Doris will miss Leinster’s U-R-C game away to Ulster on Friday night as he undergoes return-to-play protocols this week.

James Ryan and Will Connors will be assessed this week having picked up respective hamstring and back injuries last week.

But Jamison Gibson-Park should be available having missed the game with Benetton through illness.