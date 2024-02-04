Advertisement
Sport

Ladies NFL review

Feb 4, 2024 15:56 By radiokerrysport
Ladies NFL review
Dublin came from behind to record a win in the Lidl Ladies Football National League this afternoon.

They produced a big second half performance to beat Mayo by 2-15 to 2-8 in Ballina.

Councillors vote to adopt Kerry Climate Action Plan 2024-2029
