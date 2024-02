The Lidl Ladies Football National League action continues today.

Mayo host Dublin in Ballina in Division 1 from 2pm.

At the same time, Waterford come up against Meath and Galway take on Armagh.

There are 2pm starts in the Division 2 games as well later.

Tyrone play Monaghan, Tipperary travel to Laois, Donegal face Westmeath and it's Cavan v Kildare.